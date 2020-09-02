 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police respond to a pair of gun incidents Monday
topical alert top story

Davenport police respond to a pair of gun incidents Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Davenport Police investigators are following up on two gun incidents reported 13 minutes apart Monday.

Police officers responded to Genesis West Hospital at 11:24 p.m. Monday, following up on a report of a adult male who walked in with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Police have not determined a location where the shooting took place and continue to investigate the incident.

Just 13 minutes before the call to the hospital, officers were dispatched to 902 W. 8th St. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses claimed a residence was struck, but officers did not find any cartridges and no injuries were reported.

The Davenport Police did not say if the two incidents could be linked.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News