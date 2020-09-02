Davenport police respond to a pair of gun incidents Tuesday

Davenport Police investigators are following up on two gun-related incidents reported 13 minutes apart Tuesday.
Police officers responded to Genesis West Hospital at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, following up on a report of a man who walked in with a gunshot wound.
Police have not determined a location where the shooting took place and continue to investigate the incident.
Just 13 minutes before the call to the hospital, officers were dispatched to 902 W. 8th St. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses claimed a residence was struck, but officers did not find any cartridges and no injuries were reported.
The Davenport Police did not say if the two incidents could be linked.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.