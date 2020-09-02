Davenport police respond to a pair of gun incidents Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Police investigators are following up on two gun-related incidents reported 13 minutes apart Tuesday.

Police officers responded to Genesis West Hospital at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, following up on a report of a man who walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police have not determined a location where the shooting took place and continue to investigate the incident.

Just 13 minutes before the call to the hospital, officers were dispatched to 902 W. 8th St. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses claimed a residence was struck, but officers did not find any cartridges and no injuries were reported.

The Davenport Police did not say if the two incidents could be linked.

