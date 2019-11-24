You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport Police respond to car crash at 29th and Eastern
top story

Davenport Police respond to car crash at 29th and Eastern

{{featured_button_text}}
Car crash at 29th and Eastern

Davenport Police responded to a crash at 29th and Eastern Sunday afternoon.

 Linda Cook

Davenport Police are at the scene of a two-car crash near 29th and Eastern Avenue, Davenport, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News