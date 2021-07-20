Davenport police respond to car theft

Davenport police confirmed Tuesday they responded to a burglary call early Monday morning where a vehicle was stolen.
The burglary happened near 1600 W 65th Street.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
Emily Andersen
