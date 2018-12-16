Davenport police responded to the Kimberly Park Condominiums early Sunday for a report of shots fired.
Neighbors reported hearing at least 10 to 13 shots fired.
The shooting occurred at 1:08 a.m., police said.
Kimberly Park is located at 3810 Bridge Ave.
An air conditioning unit on the third floor was struck, a window pane was shot out and a couple of other windows were struck.
Police said no one was injured, and that numerous shell casings were recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, or submit an anonymous tip to the city’s mobile apps, CityConnect Davenport, IA, or CrimeReports by Motorola.