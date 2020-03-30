You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport Police respond to shooting on West 15th Street
topical alert

Davenport Police respond to shooting on West 15th Street

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting on W. 15th Street in Davenport

Davenport Police investigate a shooting on W. 15th Street Monday afternoon.

 TOM LOEWY

The Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.

The police said witnesses saw a group of people standing by an idling car. It is believed “some kind of dispute” started and multiple shots were fired.

The police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

0
1
3
1
6

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News