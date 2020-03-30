Davenport Police respond to shooting on West 15th Street

The Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The police said witnesses saw a group of people standing by an idling car. It is believed “some kind of dispute” started and multiple shots were fired.
The police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tom Loewy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today