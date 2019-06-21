The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening injury and two shots fired incidents early Friday.
At 12:01 a.m., police were notified of a possible gunshot victim who walked into Trinity Bettendorf. The injured 25-year-old Davenport man was treated for a wound to the foot.
During the preliminary investigation, officers located a scene in the north alley in the 1700 block of East Locust Street, according to a news release.
The injured man left the hospital undetected during the course of the investigation.
Later, the Iowa State Patrol initiated a stop on a vehicle that dropped off the injured man at the hospital. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated; the vehicle eventually stopped in the 2300 block of Harrison Street, where two people were taken into custody.
No damage or other injuries were reported.
At 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East 14th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings in the west alley in the 1400 block of Iowa Street.
No injuries or damage reported on scene.
At 1:18 a.m, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Sylvan Court. Officers canvased the area and located a house that was struck by a gunshot. No injuries or other damage was reported on scene.
Police say they have not yet determined if the incidents are related. No other information was available.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”