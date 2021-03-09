 Skip to main content
Davenport police respond to shooting Tuesday morning
Davenport police responded to a shooting at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday near 400 E. 2nd St.

Police said there was an argument between two groups of people that escalated until shots were fired. One person went to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, to be treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated.

