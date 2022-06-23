Davenport police respond to shots fired at Skate Park

Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday evening at the Davenport Skate Park.

Officers were called to the scene at 8:54 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Spent shell casings and other evidence was located in the parking lot of the park.

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

Moments after the shooting, police stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting in the 700 block of 3rd Street just east of Brown Street. Two people were taken from the vehicle and placed in separate squad cars.

Police then searched the vehicle for evidence.

The investigation is continuing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.