Davenport police respond to shots fired near St. Ambrose
Davenport police respond to shots fired near St. Ambrose

Davenport police responded to a shots-fired call Sunday evening near the campus of St. Ambrose University.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the area of Lombard Street and Western Avenue.

Officers found several shell casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire several times.

According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, preliminary investigation indicates the incident is unrelated to St. Ambrose University and the involved vehicles were traveling through the area when shots were fired.

No injuries or other damage was reported. This incident remains under investigation.

