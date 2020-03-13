Davenport police round up 6 underage escapees from Wittenmyer Youth Center

Davenport police on Friday morning rounded up six boys who escaped from the Wittenmyer Youth Center after a staff member’s passkey was taken during an assault.
The boys, who were all placed in the Wittenmyer Youth Center Leslie Program from jurisdictions outside Scott County, stole several vehicles after the escape. Each is facing multiple felony-level charges that include robbery, theft and conspiracy.
According to a news release issued by the Davenport Police Department, at 3:25 a.m. officers were sent to the Wittenmyer Youth Center, 2800 Eastern Avenue, after six boys escaped from the locked facility.
The employee told police that after the assault and theft of the passkey, the boys began making “abnormal animal sounds” as a signal to the other boys that they were about to escape.
While on the run, Police said the boys were involved in the following incidents:
At about 5:25 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of East 15th Street. At about 5:58 a.m., the vehicle was recovered after it struck a wall in the area of East Locust Street and Grand Avenue. One of the boys was found and arrested. Police said the vehicle sustained “significant” damage.
At about 6:08 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of East Laurel Street. At 6:31 a.m., the vehicle was spotted, and police attempted to stop it near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Welcome Way.
During the stop, the vehicle struck a squad car and the driver then sped away. Police did not pursue the vehicle. The squad car suffered minor damage and officers were not injured.
That vehicle was later found near Central Park Avenue and LeClaire Street. One of the boys was arrested.
At 7:18 a.m., officers spotted the other four boys in the area of 1900 College Avenue. Officers captured two in the 1900 block of Carey Avenue.
At 10:20 a.m., officers were sent to the area of East Locust Street and Eastern Avenue after receiving reports of two boys asking for rides. Police arrested the final two boys near Pleasant Court.
Two of the teens, Kolby Spring and Noah Scott, both 16, are charged as adults with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Robbery is a forcible felony.
Spring and Scott also are facing felony charges of theft and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Both Spring and Scott were booked into the Scott County Jail.
Spring was being held Friday night on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety. Scott was being held on bonds totaling $10,900, as he also is charged with interference with official acts and leaving the scene of an accident.
Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy each are charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. They were placed in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
A 12-year-old boy also is charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft.
Davenport police ask anyone with information about the escape to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or online at qccrimestoppers.com.
