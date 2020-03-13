Davenport police round up 6 underage escapees from Wittenmyer Youth Center

Davenport police on Friday morning rounded up six boys who escaped from the Wittenmyer Youth Center after a staff member’s passkey was taken during an assault.

The boys, who were all placed in the Wittenmyer Youth Center Leslie Program from jurisdictions outside Scott County, stole several vehicles after the escape. Each is facing multiple felony-level charges that include robbery, theft and conspiracy.

According to a news release issued by the Davenport Police Department, at 3:25 a.m. officers were sent to the Wittenmyer Youth Center, 2800 Eastern Avenue, after six boys escaped from the locked facility.

The employee told police that after the assault and theft of the passkey, the boys began making “abnormal animal sounds” as a signal to the other boys that they were about to escape.

While on the run, Police said the boys were involved in the following incidents:

At about 5:25 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of East 15th Street. At about 5:58 a.m., the vehicle was recovered after it struck a wall in the area of East Locust Street and Grand Avenue. One of the boys was found and arrested. Police said the vehicle sustained “significant” damage.