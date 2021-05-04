 Skip to main content
Davenport police search for driver in weekend hit-and-run accident
Davenport police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a man Saturday night.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:07 p.m., emergency responders were alerted to a scene in the 900 block of W 2nd Street where a man had been hit by a car.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

Early investigation found that the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”

