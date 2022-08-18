Davenport Police search house on West 2nd Street for shooting suspect

Davenport Police surrounded a boarded up house at 2330 W. 2nd Street late Wednesday as they searched for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island that occurred earlier in the evening.

Parked in front of the house Police located a Lincoln Nautilus that had been stolen out of Illinois and was suspected of being involved in the Rock Island shots fired incident.

Davenport Police were sent to the vehicle and the home at 9:22 p.m. Officers then began getting into position to search the home.

Armed with shields and rifles, officers broke into the home and searched each floor for the suspects.

The search ended about 11:45 p.m. when no one was found hiding in the home.

Police then canvassed the neighborhood to talk to residents and to see if any homes in the area had surveillance cameras that may have caught the stolen Nautilus being parked in the area.

One neighbor who watched from her from door said the Nautilus did not belong in their neighborhood.

Neighbors who walked onto their porches to watch the action were asked to return indoors for their safety. Many watched from their front doors and windows.

The Nautilus was towed from the scene so police could search the vehicle for evidence.

Police have not released the name of the suspect for whom they are searching.