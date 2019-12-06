You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police searching for missing woman
alert top story

Davenport police searching for missing woman

{{featured_button_text}}
Missing woman 120719
Contributed

Davenport Police are seeking the public's help looking for a missing woman out of Davenport.

Police say 27-year-old Anna Selph was reported as missing and was last seen on December 5.

She is 5-foot-3 and approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News