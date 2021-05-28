 Skip to main content
Davenport police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl
Davenport police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Davenport Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Alivia Beeding.png

Alivia Beeding was last seen at the BP gas station, 1208 E. Locust St., Davenport at 2 a.m. Tuesday, wearing a white quarter zip with black zipper and grey sweatpants. She got into a grey Dodge Charger with an unknown man.

Police believe Beeding may be in danger and could be traveling along the interstate.

Police ask for the public's help identifying and locating the man and the grey Dodge Charger, which had no license plates. 

unknown man

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

