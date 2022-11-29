Davenport Police seek help in identifying alleged porch pirate

Davenport Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man whom they allege has been stealing packages off of multiple porches.

Police said the man was last seen in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue on Nov. 26, and was seen in the 4400 block of Spring Street on Nov. 25.

Lt. Dennis Colclasure, who heads up the criminal investigations unit of the Davenport Police, confirmed Tuesday police are dealing "with a number of cases" of individuals who take items delivered to the front of residences throughout the city.

Colclasure highlighted porch piracy during a brief news conference offering holiday safety tips to the public.

Tips to be safe from porch pirates Porch piracy is primarily a crime of opportunity, according to Davenport Police Lt. Dennis Colclasure.

"There is not one area of Davenport where the thefts are more common," Colclasure added. "It happens all over the city. It is spread out into all kinds of areas.

"Overall, theft is the most common crime we see in the city – and that includes what is called porch piracy."

Simple steps – like tracking delivery times and dates, installing doorbell or other surveillance cameras, and developing strong communication networks with neighbors – can help to curb theft from porches, vehicle, garages and homes, Colclasure said.

He also warned against pursuing porch pirates if they are caught in the act.

"We are talking about people desperate enough to walk up on someone's porch to take a package," Colclasure said. "You simply don't know just how desperate people will be.

"We strongly advise people to be good witnesses. Be able to describe the person, describe which direction they went, or the kind of vehicle they left in."