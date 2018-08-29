Update:
Davenport Police are reporting that Peyton has been found and is reunited with his family.
Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy who has not been seen since about 3:15 p.m. today.
Police are searching for Peyton Runge, who was last seen this afternoon in the 300 block of West 29th Street.
Peyton was last seen wearing a a white and gray horizontal shirt, khaki shorts and blue Nike shoes.
Peyton is 4-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where Peyton is should immediately call 911.