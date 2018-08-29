Try 1 month for 99¢
Missing child

Davenport police are asking the public's help in finding Peyton Runge who was last seen Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 29th Street. 

Update:

Davenport Police are reporting that Peyton has been found and is reunited with his family. 

Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy who has not been seen since about 3:15 p.m. today.

Police are searching for Peyton Runge, who was last seen this afternoon in the 300 block of West 29th Street.

Peyton was last seen wearing a a white and gray horizontal shirt, khaki shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Peyton is 4-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Peyton is should immediately call 911.

