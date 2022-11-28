 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Police seeking public's help in locating missing man

Davenport Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old Davenport man who has been missing since Nov. 20.

Jeremiah Schussler was last seen in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. He is between 5-Feet 10-inches tall and 6-feet 1-inches tall and weighs between 240 and 280 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white-gray shoes.

It is reported that Schussler may have cognitive learning disabilities.

Anyone who sees Schussler or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Jeremiah Schussler

Jeremiah Schussler

 Contributed photo-Davenport Police Department
