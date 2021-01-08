Davenport police seeks public help in locating man wanted on sex abuse charge

Davenport Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a sex abuse charge.
Julian Lira, 32, is wanted on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Davenport Police served a search warrant on Lira’s cell phone March 26 to retrieve information regarding a Facetime call he made to a girl on Feb. 1.
Lira is listed as a teacher for the Davenport Community School District. He is listed as being a sixth-grade teacher at Adams Elementary, according to the District’s website.
Anyone with information about Lira’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.