 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police seeks public help in locating man wanted on sex abuse charge
topical

Davenport police seeks public help in locating man wanted on sex abuse charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Julian Lira

Julian Lira

Davenport Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a sex abuse charge.

Julian Lira, 32, is wanted on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Davenport Police served a search warrant on Lira’s cell phone March 26 to retrieve information regarding a Facetime call he made to a girl on Feb. 1.

Lira is listed as a teacher for the Davenport Community School District. He is listed as being a sixth-grade teacher at Adams Elementary, according to the District’s website.

Anyone with information about Lira’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News