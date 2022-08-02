Davenport police shot man with foam projectile during confrontation

Davenport police shot a man with a foam projectile early Tuesday when he refused to drop a knife, according to authorities.

Police officers allegedly encountered Jacob Deion Dennis, 26, Davenport, at about 1:13 a.m. at 3923 W. Kimberly Road after being called to investigate a report of a suspicious person, according to Scott County court records. When they arrived, Dennis was repeatedly stepping into the roadway –either to obstruct traffic or be struck by a vehicle.

When he saw the officers, who were in uniform and in marked police vehicles, Dennis allegedly produced a folding knife and held it to his throat, the court records state. He then began to shout statements at the officers such as: “Time for one of us to die.”

Dennis refused several orders to drop the knife and police shot him in the leg with the 40mm projectile, causing him to drop the knife and fall down, according to court records.

Officers handcuffed Dennis, helped him up and tried to walk him to a squad car, the court records state. He allegedly leaned against the officers and used the momentum of the movement to raise his legs and kick another officer in the abdomen.

The officers put Dennis back on the ground and used a hobble restraint on him, the court records state.

As a result of the encounter, Dennis faces interference with official acts - dangerous weapon, assault on persons in certain occupations and disorderly conduct – obstruct streets/sidewalk/highway, according to court records.

Dennis was in custody Tuesday afternoon, held on a $6,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His next court date was not available.