Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible in the death of Angel Herrera.
"On January 26, 2018, Davenport police were called to the 1300 block of Warren Street and found that 17-year-old Angel Herrera had been shot. Herrea was transported to the hospital where he died.
"On June 27, Angel would have turned 18-years-old."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You can remain anonymous.