Davenport police surround house of 4th Street
  • Updated
Davenport police have surrounded an apartment building in the 1400 block of West 4th Street. They are getting assistance from Bettendorf's BearCar armored personnel carrier.

Fourth Street has been closed at Fillmore Steet because of the police activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

