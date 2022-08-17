 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert

Davenport Police surround house on West 2nd Street

  • Updated
  • 0

Officer are searching a boarded-up house in the 2300 block of West 2nd for a suspect allegedly involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island earlier Wednesday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria suffers from spiraling fuel costs, collapsing economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News