A handgun recovered from a Burger King restroom landed a Davenport man in jail.

The Davenport Police Department responded to a call at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday for a man threatening another person with a loaded handgun. The officers arrived at 518 S. Lincoln St. where Demarius Walker Joyce, 18, was identified as the person with the handgun.

When the officers tried to approach Joyce, they said, he ran across the street and into the Burger King on Rockingham Road. The officers said in their report that he ran into the women's bathroom and he "was the only person who entered the business at that time."

Joyce was placed in a squad car and the officers said the handgun was found after a search of the women's restroom.

Joyce faces felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree harassment. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault while displaying a weapon.