Davenport police were able to safely take a suspected drug dealer into custody Wednesday when the man refused to exit his vehicle after he was blocked by police squads.
Darius Billy Hayes, 34, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts.
According to a news release issued by Davenport police, at 4:55 p.m. members of the department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and NETS units were conducting an investigation on Hayes’ for dealing in narcotics.
Officers were watching Hayes and followed him to 3220 E. 53rd St., Enterprise Rent-A-Car, in Davenport.
Detectives were able to block Hayes’ car to prevent him from fleeing and serve a search warrant for his vehicle. Hayes tried to flee by using his vehicle to strike the squad cars that blocked him.
He refused to get out of his vehicle until police used what they termed a “less-lethal” option to get Hayes to leave his vehicle.
Hayes was then taken safely into custody.
During a search of Hayes’ residence police seized items of drug distribution and two handguns.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
Hayes also is wanted in Rock Island County after he failed to show for hearings in Rock Island County Circuit Court for charges of driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. Each of the charges is Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a jail sentence of up to a year.
Moline police issued Hayes the citations in September. Hayes failed to appear for a hearing in November and a new hearing was scheduled for January 9. Hayes also failed to show for the January hearing.