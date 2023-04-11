The quiet of Easter at Davenport's Jersey Meadows Apartment complex was shattered late Sunday when gunfire killed an 18-year-old woman.

Faith M. Zulu has been identified by police as the victim.

Zion E. Harrison, also 18, is charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent, police said. He initially was charged with first-degree murder, but that charge was amended Monday.

Harrison also had outstanding warrants, police said, for: possession with intent to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief 4th degree; eluding; and no headlights.

Police were called to a report of gunfire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 2700 E. 53rd St., the Jersey Meadows Apartment complex. On the scene, responding officers located Zulu, who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital, where she died.

Two residents said Monday that they heard arguing late Sunday night and then a number of shots. One man who lives in the complex said he heard four shots.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said. It remains under investigation.

A police report indicates Harrison and the victim, " ... got into an altercation outside the residence of 2760 E. 53rd St., apartment number 4. The defendant was armed with a loaded handgun during the altercation."