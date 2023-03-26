The Davenport Police Department is hosting a series of “Coffee with a Cop” events throughout April and early May.

Members of the community can meet and chat with officers over a cup of coffee from 8-9 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores throughout the city.

“We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community,” Sgt. Andrew Harris, Community Impact Team Supervisor said. “It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service.

“We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about,” Harris said.

Coffee with a Cop is a national program that is used to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. It allows the public to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

Hy-Vee will be hosting five Coffee with a Cop events.

The events will be held:

Thursday, April 6 at the Hy-Vee at 3019 Rockingham Road.

Thursday April 13 at the Hy-Vee at 2351 W. Locust St.

Thursday April 20 at the Hy-Vee at 2200 W. Kimberly Road.

Thursday April 27 at the Hy-Vee at 1823 E. Kimberly Road.

May 4 at the Hy-Vee at 4064 E. 53rd St.

There will be three to four officers present from different ranks and divisions for the public to meet.