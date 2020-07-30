Davenport Police Union challenges Civil Rights Commission on its police reform conference

Davenport’s police union questioned the fairness of an upcoming policing reform discussion hosted by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

In a news release, Davenport Union of Professional Police Chairman Mike Greenleaf thanked the public for its support before criticizing “certain officials,” the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, and its director, Latrice Lacey.

The union’s reaction came after the seven-member Davenport Civil Rights Commission announced plans to meet on Saturday to listen to community members about the city’s policing, and hear a report from Lacey about policing reforms in other parts of Iowa and nationwide. The commission plans to make recommendations to the city council on ways to improve relations between the community and its police.

Greenleaf and the union took exception to what he called “negative and false statements being produced by certain officials is deafening to our members.”