The Davenport Police Department warning residents about a scam making the rounds where telephone callers impersonate employees of the Davenport Police Department.
This scam targets area residents using threats of arrest to get money from victims. The suspects inform victims that they will be arrested unless they pay a large fine, then give instructions on how to pay the fine on pre-paid charge cards, according to a post on the Davenport Police Department Facebook page.
The number for the Davenport Police Department may show up on caller ID due to the use of a "spoof app" and suspects use names of Davenport police employees, the Facebook post says.
It is not the Davenport Police Department. The department does not solicit money from anyone over the phone and legal fines cannot be paid on those types of pre-paid charge cards.
Residents should report any calls to the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.