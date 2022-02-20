Davenport Police warn of scam texts

Davenport Police say someone is sending scam text messages claiming to sell T-shirts for the department.

The text offers the shirts for $10 and includes a link.

The department says it does not sell merchandise to the public via text message.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel in a news release.

To learn more about recognizing scam text messages, visit: consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-report-spam-text-messages

