 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport Police warn of scam texts

  • 0
Scam Alert

Scam alert

Davenport Police say someone is sending scam text messages claiming to sell T-shirts for the department.

The text offers the shirts for $10 and includes a link.

The department says it does not sell merchandise to the public via text message.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel in a news release.

To learn more about recognizing scam text messages, visit: consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-report-spam-text-messages

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News