Davenport Police warn of scam texts

Davenport Police say someone is sending scam text messages claiming to sell T-shirts for the department.
The text offers the shirts for $10 and includes a link.
The department says it does not sell merchandise to the public via text message.
“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel in a news release.
To learn more about recognizing scam text messages, visit: consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-report-spam-text-messages
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Liz Boardman
City Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.