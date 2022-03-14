Davenport police warn parents of 'dire consequences' from latest TikTok trend

Davenport police warned parents on Monday to be alert and aware of the dangers of a new social media trend involving toy guns.

Police responded to calls over the weekend of children shooting water-based gel beads from toy guns at unsuspecting motorists as part of a TikTok trend making its way across the country, according to a news release.

Davenport police officials noted the LaGrange, Georgia, Police Department recently seized a toy gun painted black and silver to give it the appearance of a real gun.

Authorities urged parents and guardians to take the opportunity to speak with children about using social media platforms mindfully and ensure they understand the potential "dire consequences" of such behavior.

"The Davenport Police Department said it cannot stress enough the dangers involved in these types of activities," according to a news release. "Pointing a gun at someone whether it is real or fake, can result in dire consequences" due to individuals who mistake their toy guns for real ones.

It also presents the potential for injuries and crashes by distracted drivers, as well as a fine and possible imprisonment. Davenport city ordinance prohibits the use of dangerous toys within the limits and is considered a simple misdemeanor.

Police urged parents to be alert and check to see whether their child may have altered the color or appearance of toy guns.

