Davenport Police are warning the Quad-City public about a scam text message claiming to sell hoodies for the Davenport Fire Department.

The text message claims to offer the DFD hoodies for $10 off and includes a link.

A similar scam occurred in February and May of last year, and has also occurred in various parts of the country.

The Davenport Fire Department does not sell merchandise such as shirts and hoodies to the public via text message. Neither the text nor the link is associated with the fire department.

Davenport Police Sgt. Brandon Noonan said that anyone who receives this text should delete it. “Do not click on the link and do not provide and personal information on any associated website,” he added.

To learn how to recognize and report spam and scams, the Davenport Police Department recommends visiting the website: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-report-spam-text-messages.

Anyone who has been scammed out of money or their personal information has been compromised may file a report online at: http://www.davenportiowa.com/nonemergencyreport.