Davenport priest mentioned in Iowa Attorney General's review of clergy sexual abuse

No touch policy for anyone younger than 24 years old except for exchanging the sign of peace with handshake or offering blessing during public celebration of the sacraments.

All one-to-one ministry with individuals up to 24 years of age, including the celebration of the sacrament of reconciliation (confession), or other academic support is to be in an accessible space visible to the public.

No individual meeting in a rectory, parish, academic or other setting is permitted when no else is present in the building or natural space (park, outdoor campus setting, etc.).

Any offsite ministry, course-related or social gatherings with individuals up to 24 years of age must have an adult older than age 24 present.

Fr. Grant's suspension from teaching at the university was lifted beginning in the Spring 2021 semester. He is required to abide by the restrictions imposed by the Diocese of Des Moines while with St. Ambrose University students and employees.

The attorney general's report said the Davenport Diocese added the Rev. John Ryan to the list of credible allegations against priests, brothers and lay employees in 2021.



"Ryan, who died in 1992, had been accused of sexually abusing three male minors. The abuse occurred dating back to 1946, and information was provided to the Diocese in 2008 and 2016," the report said.

Deacon David Montgomery, Chancellor of the Diocese of Davenport, said in a press release that the diocese has not had a founded report of child sexual abuse that occurred in the last 33 years.



"I apologize for abuse by clergy that occurred in the past," Montgomery said in the release. "Our efforts are inspired by the teachings of Jesus and his Church: that it is right and good to respond to the sin and crime of clergy sexual abuse with sorrow, repentance, amendment of life, justice, and efforts to repair the harm done."