A Davenport registered sex offender, who was found not guilty by a Scott County jury in January for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, has been arrested by Davenport Police for allegedly raping a woman in September of 2022.

Ronald Lam Jr., 37, who is on parole in Scott County and on probation in Rock Island County, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse-second or subsequent offense.

The charge is a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes, on Sept. 29, 2022, Lam forced a woman to have sex with him.

Lam was taken into custody Friday.

During a first appearance on the charge Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick ordered Lam to be held in the Scott County Jail without bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for April 25.

Lam was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in June of that year.

A Scott County jury found him not guilty of the charge on Jan. 23 after a five-day trial in District Court.

While that trial was being held the investigation into the current sex abuse charge was being conducted.

Lam is on parole until Jan. 5, 2025, in Scott County after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree burglary. The burglaries were committed in July and August of 2013 with four of them occurring in Bettendorf and one of them occurring in Davenport, according to District Court electronic records.

For the four in Bettendorf, Lam was sentenced to 10 years on Count 1 of the burglary charges, and a consecutive, or back-to-back, term of 10 years on the second count, for a 20-year sentence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Counts 3 and 4, but those were to run concurrent to the other two sentences, or to be served at the same time.

For the Davenport burglary, Lam was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lam was released from prison on Dec. 3, 2019, and placed on parole until Jan. 5, 2025, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records,

Lam is required to register as a sex offender after a Scott County jury found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse in 2004, according to District Court records.

According to Iowa Court of Appeals records, Lam was 18 and living at a residential correctional facility in Davenport. While waiting for a bus he had sex with a 13-year-old girl he met at the bus terminal.

The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed Lam’s conviction and sentence.

Lam is required to be on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life.

Lam also is serving four years on probation in Rock Island County after he pleaded guilty Feb. 15, 2022, to one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of a cocaine analog. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.