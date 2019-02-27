During a bench trial Tuesday, a Scott County judge found a Davenport registered sex offender guilty of abusing a child multiple times since 2001.
Judge Mark Fowler found Searcy Lavern Wyatt Jr., 46, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, court records show.
He faces up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced April 18.
Wyatt, who was free on bond, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and will remain in the Scott County Jail until sentencing.
He was arrested in December 2017.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, the abuse began in 2001 when the child was younger than 12 and continued for more than a decade.
Wyatt had previously been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on three counts of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony, in 1993, according to court records.