The City of Davenport is resisting an attempt by two former tenants of 324 Main St. to gain access to the building-collapse site and preserve rubble.

Lexus and Quanishia Berry are suing the city and numerous other defendants because of the May 28 collapse at the Main Street address, alleging the defendants were negligent. When a portion of the west exterior wall fell that day, Quanishia Berry was pinned beneath the rubble and rescuers amputated one of her legs to free her.

This week, the Berrys' attorneys began seeking access to the site for their own experts to evaluate. They also want materials from the site preserved and want information on the steps taken by the city to preserve evidence relevant to the case.

Their motion argues the loss of that evidence would damage the Berrys’ ability to pursue their case.

On Thursday afternoon, attorneys representing the city filed a resistance to the most recent version of the Berrys’ motion.

Davenport’s attorneys argue in their filing that the plaintiffs’ motion does not explain what they want to examine at the site.

The Berrys’ motion also does not acknowledge the state of the property, the resistance states. The building does not exist anymore; demolition left a pile of rubble and other debris.

“In short, there is nothing to inspect, measure, survey, photograph, test or sample on the property,” the city’s resistance states. “Thus, there is no basis for a site visit.”

The Berrys’ attorneys initially attempted this week to halt the demolition, in addition to trying to preserve other materials from the collapse, but a Scott County judge rejected that motion, because plaintiffs had not notified the city and other defendants.

More details about the Berrys’ motions to halt demolition and preserve evidence are available on the newspaper’s website.

The city also argues in its resistance that it is unclear what materials the plaintiffs wish to preserve.

“Tons upon tons of ‘materials’ are on site,” the city’s filing states. “It is not practical or necessary to keep tons of rubble.”

Some material has been preserved at the direction of engineers, the resistance states. That material will be preserved.

The city’s filing did not describe the material or why it has been preserved.

Davenport announced Wednesday that it had hired White Birch Group LLC and SOCOTEC Engineering to produce a “cause and origin report” on the collapse at 324 Main St.

The plaintiffs' request for information on the protocols and procedures used to preserve evidence at the site is premature and potentially too broad, according to the city's response.

The resistance also states the query is essentially a discovery request, and it is too early in the case for such a request.

Discovery is the sharing of materials and information between opposing parties in a legal action.

When the discovery phase of the case begins, the city’s attorneys will respond to requests for that information, the resistance states.

The city’s resistance also argued that there is no basis for releasing the information now and the plaintiffs have not cited one.

A hearing on the Berrys’ motion is scheduled for this afternoon.

The Berrys’ suit is one of several seeking redress because of the collapse.