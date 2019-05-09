A Davenport registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after police say he crawled into bed with a woman uninvited and fondled her in January.
Tony Montegna, 46, of the 3500 block of Pacific Street, faces one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing May 17.
Around 3 a.m. Jan. 26, Montegna arrived at the woman’s residence. He was recognized by the woman’s roommate and was allowed to come into the home, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department.
Both the woman and her roommate said Montegna was highly intoxicated.
He proceeded into the woman’s bedroom uninvited, undressed to his underwear and crawled into bed with her, according to the affidavit.
Montegna placed the front of his body against the back and buttocks of the woman and fondled her before falling asleep.
He admitted to going to the woman’s home at the approximate time of the incident, according to the affidavit.
Montegna was sentenced in February 2013 to up to seven years in prison on charges of assault with intent to commit a sexual abuse with bodily injury, a Class D felony, and intent to commit a sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, in two separate cases, according to Scott County Court records.
He also was given a special 10 year sentence similar to parole, court records show.
The special sentence could be revoked because of the new charges.