A Davenport sex offender who has convictions for sexually abusing children in Iowa and Missouri has been indicted in federal court on receiving and possessing child pornography earlier this year.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Elwyn Lee Vanmeter Jr., 61, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
He will make an initial appearance on the charges Tuesday.
In February 2017, Vanmeter was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also was placed on 84 months of supervised release once he completed his prison term.
His supervised release began Jan. 8, according to court records. The federal indictment states Vanmeter received child pornography Jan. 21.
On Feb. 1, a probation officer made an unannounced visit to his home and found images of child pornography on his tablet.
The probation officer also found adult pornography, which Vanmeter cannot possess under the terms of his supervised releases.
The tablet, as well as a laptop and wireless modem, were seized from the home.
He was arrested the same day. On Feb. 2, the U.S. Probation Office filed a motion seeking to revoke his supervised release on the failure to register charge. A revocation hearing has not yet been set as of Thursday.
Vanmeter was convicted in 1999 of third-degree sexual abuse in Polk County and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
He was convicted again in 2005 in Alton, Missouri, on three counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 9½ years in prison.