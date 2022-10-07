Davenport sex offender, parolee, charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

A registered sex offender from Davenport has been charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in June, Davenport Police said.

Ronald Lam Jr., 37, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He was on parole until 2025 for a series of burglaries he helped to commit.

The sex-abuse charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, at about 3 p.m. on June 12, the victim and her father met with Lam at a local convenient store where Lam agreed to touch up a tattoo.

The victim and her father went to Lam’s residence where they were separated in different rooms. The victim stated they were at Lam’s residence for more than four hours.

During that time Lam sexually abused the girl three times, according to the affidavit.

Lam was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scott County Jail where he was being held without bond.

Lam is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Friday morning in Scott County District Court where bond will be set.

Lam is on parole until 2025 after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree burglary. The burglaries were committed in July and August of 2013 with four of them occurring in Bettendorf and one of them occurring in Davenport, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

For the four in Bettendorf, Lam was sentenced to 10 years on count one of the burglary charges, and a consecutive, or back-to-back, term of 10 years on the second count, for a 20-year sentence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on counts three and four, but those were to run concurrent to the other two sentences, or to be served at the same time.

For the Davenport burglary Lam was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lam was released from the prison on Dec. 3, 2019, and placed on parole until Jan. 5, 2025, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records,

Lam was required to register as a sex offender after a Scott County jury found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse in 2004, according to Scott County District Court records.

According to Iowa Court of Appeals records, Lam was 18 and living at a residential correctional facility in Davenport. While waiting for a bus he had sex with a 13-year-old girl he met at the bus terminal.

The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed Lam’s conviction and sentence. He is required to be on the Sex Offender Registry for life.