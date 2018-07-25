A registered sex offender was sentenced Tuesday to up to five years in prison for posting graphic photos of a woman on her front door after claiming that she owed him money.
Gregory Mark Hintze, 62, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in May to one count of extortion, a Class D felony.
In exchange for his plea, Scott County prosecutors dismissed two counts of first-degree harassment at sentencing.
Hintze was taken into custody following the hearing and remained in the Scott County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
Scott County Sheriff's deputies allege in arrest affidavits that Hintze posted two graphic photographs of the woman on her front door between June 30 and July 3, 2017.
The woman told deputies Hintze believed she owed him money and that he also posted threatening notes on her door, according to the affidavit.
The sheriff's office said Hintze is a registered sex offender and detectives had received other complaints involving Hintze's behavior, according to the affidavit.
According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Hintze was twice convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in the early 1990s.