A Davenport registered sex offender was sentenced Thursday to up to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child multiple times since 2001.
Searcy Lavern Wyatt Jr., who turns 47 Wednesday, must serve a special lifetime sentence similar to parole when he is released from prison, court documents show.
He was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, during a bench trial in February in Scott County District Court.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, the abuse began in 2001 when the child was younger than 12 and continued for more than a decade.
Wyatt was arrested in December 2017.
Wyatt had previously been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on three counts of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony, in 1993, according to court records.