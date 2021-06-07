Davenport shooting: Figge Art Museum windows were damaged by gunfire, but the building wasn't breached

Ten exterior glass panels at the Figge Art Museum downtown Davenport were shot out early Sunday, but the bullets did not breach the building.

While the panels will be costly and cumbersome to replace, the building's contents and its climate-control system were spared, said Melissa Mohr, the Figge's director of education.

The damage was on the east side of the building, along Main Street. Police have said the shots came from atop the city parking garage behind the Redstone Building at 2nd and Main. The attached skybridge also sustained bullet holes.

At least five bullets appeared to have pierced one panel of the skybridge windows, and the passageway is closed until repairs are made.

Police found at least 80 bullet casings at the scene.

Several other buildings are clearly visible from the fourth floor of the parking garage, including the neighboring Redstone, the Radisson Hotel to the east and the Davenport Bank Apartments, north of the Figge. None appeared to have been struck by the gunfire.

Police have said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m.

