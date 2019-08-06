A shots fired incident and vehicle chase early Tuesday led to the arrest of two Davenport men.
Areion Marshaun Watson, 23, no address listed, is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and interference with official acts – firearm. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Deontye Jamere Lewis, 22, last known address in the 900 block of Gaines Street, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for failure to have required number of headlights, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Lewis also is facing a charge of driving while barred and other traffic offenses in a separate case.
At 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of North Harrison Street for a report of shots fired, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Officers located several cartridge cases and gunshot damage to a garage door. No injuries were reported.
A suspect vehicle, a 1998 tan Toyota Camry, was located at Locust and Marquette streets. Lewis was the driver; he is barred from driving through March 14, 2020 for being a habitual offender.
Officers saw Lewis drive through the intersection of West Locust Street and Marquette Street southbound through a red light and turn off the headlights.
Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it fled. Lewis, in an attempt to elude officer, drove the vehicle 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The vehicle struck a curb, disabling it, near 14th and Brown streets. The two men and a third person fled on foot.
Watson discarded a firearm in a yard in the 600 block of West 14th Street before surrendering to police at an adjoining property. The firearm was located by a police K9.
Lewis was captured after a brief foot chase.
Detectives are following up on the incident. Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
In July, Watson was given a deferred judgement and placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty in May to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
In February, Lewis was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in a second-degree theft case.