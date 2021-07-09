Davenport standoff suspects taken into custody as neighbors cheer

After a standoff that lasted more than four hours Friday morning, neighbors in the area of W. 14th and Myrtle streets cheered Davenport police as two suspects were taken into custody.
One neighbor, who asked to be identified only as JT for fear of retribution, gave the following account: Davenport police were canvassing the area on Saturday, July 3, searching for an armed-robbery suspect who fled police and whose family member lived in a rental property at 14th and Myrtle streets.
"They told me, 'If you see the guy, call 911 and tell them why you're calling,'" JT said. "I was taking my wife to work around 8:20 (a.m.), and I saw him. I called right away, and they got here within about 10 minutes."
Davenport police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Department, and the teams used armored vehicles, a police dog, tear gas and a negotiator to convince the men to leave the apartment peacefully.
An officer used a bullhorn to communicate directly with one suspect, Zachary Willis.
"If you don't come out now, we can't assure your safety," the officer warned. "We are not leaving. You need to surrender to the police department. We have the house surrounded."
At least a dozen spectators came and went throughout the morning, remaining several houses away from the rental property as police blocked traffic and maintained cover from behind their vehicles.
At least 10 officers, heavily armed and protected by vests and helmets, spent several hours carefully breaching the house, breaking windows and firing tear gas. They attempted to reach the suspects by cell-phone calls and text messages, one officer said, but the pair did not respond.
The second suspect was identified by the police negotiator only by his first name; Seth.
Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Willis, 30, was booked into the Scott County Jail, arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault while displaying a deadly weapon. Seth Pladna, 37, was booked around the same time on parole violations.
About an hour earlier, one of the men stuck an arm, then his head, out an attic window at the rental home. Within another 15 minutes, two men were in custody, and no one appeared to have been injured.
As the second man was led off the front porch, a group of five people who had gathered for several hours in a nearby yard cheered, "Way to go, Davenport police!"
The neighbors spent much of the wait talking about the increasing gun violence in the area. Three of them told of specific incidents in which bullets tore through their homes. One woman said a man who succumbed to gunshot wounds was found on her driveway.
As the suspects were handcuffed, JT turned for home, saying, "That ended about as good as it could have."