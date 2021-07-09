Davenport standoff suspects taken into custody as neighbors cheer

At least 10 officers, heavily armed and protected by vests and helmets, spent several hours carefully breaching the house, breaking windows and firing tear gas. They attempted to reach the suspects by cell-phone calls and text messages, one officer said, but the pair did not respond.

The second suspect was identified by the police negotiator only by his first name; Seth.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Willis, 30, was booked into the Scott County Jail, arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault while displaying a deadly weapon. Seth Pladna, 37, was booked around the same time on parole violations.

About an hour earlier, one of the men stuck an arm, then his head, out an attic window at the rental home. Within another 15 minutes, two men were in custody, and no one appeared to have been injured.

As the second man was led off the front porch, a group of five people who had gathered for several hours in a nearby yard cheered, "Way to go, Davenport police!"

The neighbors spent much of the wait talking about the increasing gun violence in the area. Three of them told of specific incidents in which bullets tore through their homes. One woman said a man who succumbed to gunshot wounds was found on her driveway.

As the suspects were handcuffed, JT turned for home, saying, "That ended about as good as it could have."

