An Illinois man free on bond after he crashed a stolen car in Davenport earlier this month was arrested Monday in Cedar Rapids for possessing a stolen vehicle.
Jeremiah R. Cruz, 18, faces charges of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and no valid driver’s license in Linn County.
Cedar Rapids police were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to Target West, 3400 Edgewood road SW, for a report of a suspicious person prowling vehicles in the store parking lot.
A witness got a license plate of the vehicle, which was reported stolen Sunday in Davenport.
The vehicle left the parking lot as officers were responding and an officer spotted it in the 2400 block of Edgewood Road SW and pulled it over and arrested Cruz, according to police.
Cruz was not in the Linn County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail officials. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 29.
He has been free on his own recognizance in a stolen vehicle case in Scott County District Court.
Police say Cruz stole a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta at the EZ Stop, 2923 Brady St., at 12:10 p.m. June 6.
The owner of the vehicle identified Cruz as being present at the scene prior to it being stolen, according to police.
Later that afternoon, Cruz was driving the stolen vehicle south on Division Street and through the intersection of Division and West 36th Street, according to police.
A 1999 Plymouth Voyager was driving north on Division and was turning left on West 36th Street when the two cars collided, according to police.
Both cars were totaled and the driver of the Plymouth Voyager suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses told police that Cruz retrieved items from the vehicle and then left on foot. He was followed by witnesses and detained until police arrived, according to police.
He was charged with second-degree theft, leaving the scene of an accident, and no valid driver’s license.