 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport swears in new officers amid recruiting struggles
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Davenport swears in new officers amid recruiting struggles

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson swore in three new Davenport police officers Wednesday in City Council Chambers.

The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Larry Le, Tevyn Hutcherson and Corey Hasley.

The officers join seven new officers sworn in late April and four new hires who recently started their 16 weeks of training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to become Davenport police officers. Upon completion, the officers will return to Davenport to begin the five-month Field Training Officer Program, which the three newly-sworn officers will now begin.

"It takes about 12 months (from the time of hire) until they're out on their own and handling calls for service," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said.

And the department continues to hire.

Sikorski said the department has another five or six vacant positions it hopes to fill from retirements and resignations, which "is not an abnormal number," but has increased over the last 18 moths.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit new officers following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, while being handcuffed and pinned to the ground under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

The killing and other deaths at the hands of law enforcement sparked mass protests, deadly riots and calls for reforming or defunding the police, which have taken their toll on officer morale, Sikorski said.

"There has been an atmosphere, you know, of the anti-police movement and those kinds of things, and they can be taxing mentally on police officers," he said.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Davenport police officer was wounded by gunfire during a night of unrest seemingly empowered by the anti-police brutality movement that erupted days earlier over Floyd's killing. The unmarked police truck which the sergeant was driving was showered in gunfire in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020 after pulling into a dark alley while patrolling the area with a lieutenant and a detective in what police called an "ambush" on police officers.

"That's another one of the challenges that we in policing are dealing with," Sikorski said. "How do we take care of the people we have? How do we retain them? And, how do we keep them healthy, both physically and mentally?"

While the department has experienced "really good success in hiring the people that we've hired over the last several years, ... we need to keep that up," Sikorski said of the department's ongoing focus on recruiting.

"The number of applicants has decreased over the last year and a half or so," he said. "We need to stay ahead of the game in recruiting, just filling vacancies when they come about."

Sikorski was quick to add the local community has been largely supportive of the department and law enforcement, "but it certainly has affected policing around the nation and policing right here in the Quad-Cities and our agency."

Recent hirings have also helped in diversifying the department's workforce, with the recent addition of Black, Asian-American and Latino officers.

"It's not a sprint and you'll have some good success stories, and then you'll have some challenging times too. We're just staying consistent with it," Sikorski said. "The bottom line is we're looking for great, exceptional, quality people."

City police and human resource department staff will host three informational sessions to answer questions regarding the hiring and testing process for becoming a police officer. The informational sessions will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

  • Thursday, Sept. 9 at the North YMCA, 624 W 53rd Street
  • Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison Street
  • Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.

To learn more or apply go to: www.davenportiowa.com/policecareers.

Davenport Police Department

With 167 sworn officers and 25 civilian employees, the Davenport Police Department is the third-largest municipal law enforcement agency in Iowa.

The department handles, on average, 101,000 calls for service annually, with a $28.6 million annual budget, and has been nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 2003.

Officers can earn a base salary starting at roughly $60,000, plus a $2,000 sign-on bonus after success completion of field training and relocation assistance of $1,000 to $2,000 if moving 60 miles or more to the Quad-Cities.

Additionally, military veterans purchasing a home in Scott County are eligible for a $5,000 state tax credit and up to $1,500 to assist with closing costs as part of Home Base Iowa, a program that connects military-friendly companies with veterans, transitioning service members and their families who are looking for careers.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian gardener grows pearl-sized apples

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News