Davenport swears in new officers amid recruiting struggles

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson swore in three new Davenport police officers Wednesday in City Council Chambers.
The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Larry Le, Tevyn Hutcherson and Corey Hasley.
The officers join seven new officers sworn in late April and four new hires who recently started their 16 weeks of training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to become Davenport police officers. Upon completion, the officers will return to Davenport to begin the five-month Field Training Officer Program, which the three newly-sworn officers will now begin.
"It takes about 12 months (from the time of hire) until they're out on their own and handling calls for service," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said.
And the department continues to hire.
Sikorski said the department has another five or six vacant positions it hopes to fill from retirements and resignations, which "is not an abnormal number," but has increased over the last 18 moths.
Law enforcement agencies across the country have experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit new officers following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, while being handcuffed and pinned to the ground under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
The killing and other deaths at the hands of law enforcement sparked mass protests, deadly riots and calls for reforming or defunding the police, which have taken their toll on officer morale, Sikorski said.
"There has been an atmosphere, you know, of the anti-police movement and those kinds of things, and they can be taxing mentally on police officers," he said.
A Davenport police officer was wounded by gunfire during a night of unrest seemingly empowered by the anti-police brutality movement that erupted days earlier over Floyd's killing. The unmarked police truck which the sergeant was driving was showered in gunfire in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020 after pulling into a dark alley while patrolling the area with a lieutenant and a detective in what police called an "ambush" on police officers.
"That's another one of the challenges that we in policing are dealing with," Sikorski said. "How do we take care of the people we have? How do we retain them? And, how do we keep them healthy, both physically and mentally?"
While the department has experienced "really good success in hiring the people that we've hired over the last several years, ... we need to keep that up," Sikorski said of the department's ongoing focus on recruiting.
"The number of applicants has decreased over the last year and a half or so," he said. "We need to stay ahead of the game in recruiting, just filling vacancies when they come about."
Sikorski was quick to add the local community has been largely supportive of the department and law enforcement, "but it certainly has affected policing around the nation and policing right here in the Quad-Cities and our agency."
Recent hirings have also helped in diversifying the department's workforce, with the recent addition of Black, Asian-American and Latino officers.
"It's not a sprint and you'll have some good success stories, and then you'll have some challenging times too. We're just staying consistent with it," Sikorski said. "The bottom line is we're looking for great, exceptional, quality people."
City police and human resource department staff will host three informational sessions to answer questions regarding the hiring and testing process for becoming a police officer. The informational sessions will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
- Thursday, Sept. 9 at the North YMCA, 624 W 53rd Street
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison Street
- Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.
To learn more or apply go to: www.davenportiowa.com/policecareers.