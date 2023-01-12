 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport swears in three new police officers

New Davenport Police Officers

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel, far left, and Major Jamie Brown, far right, flank Davenport's three new officers who were sworn in Wednesday during the city council meeting. The officers are, from left to right, Alexander Dunagan, Emmanuel Lopez and Ian-Anthony Johnson. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport swore in three new police officers during Wednesday’s city council meeting

Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School in 2014. In 2015 he moved to Davenport to attend Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. In his free time he enjoys traveling and playing sports.

Alexander Dunagan

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson swears in new Davenport Police Officer Alexander Dunagan during Wednesday's city council meeting. 

Emmanuel Lopez was born in Iowa City, and grew up in West Liberty. He moved to Arlington, Texas, in 2013 and graduated from Arlington High school in 2017 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Emmanuel earned his Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Coe College where he also played football for four years. In his free time Lopez enjoys physical fitness, golfing, and watching sports on television.

Emmanuel Lopez

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson swears in new Davenport Police Officer Emmanuel Lopez during Wednesday's city council meeting.

Ian-Anthony Johnson was born in Boulder, Colorado. He grew up in East Moline and graduated from United Township High School in 2017 where he swam competitively and played in the symphonic band. Ian studied law enforcement at Western Illinois University for three years and was a short distance sprinter in college. In his free time he enjoys writing, performing music and rock climbing.

Ian-Anthony Johnson

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson swears in new Davenport Police Officer Ian-Anthony Johnson during Wednesday's city council meeting.

The three new officers begin their field training next week. 

