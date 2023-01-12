Davenport swears in three new police officers

Davenport swore in three new police officers during Wednesday’s city council meeting

Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School in 2014. In 2015 he moved to Davenport to attend Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. In his free time he enjoys traveling and playing sports.

Emmanuel Lopez was born in Iowa City, and grew up in West Liberty. He moved to Arlington, Texas, in 2013 and graduated from Arlington High school in 2017 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Emmanuel earned his Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Coe College where he also played football for four years. In his free time Lopez enjoys physical fitness, golfing, and watching sports on television.

Ian-Anthony Johnson was born in Boulder, Colorado. He grew up in East Moline and graduated from United Township High School in 2017 where he swam competitively and played in the symphonic band. Ian studied law enforcement at Western Illinois University for three years and was a short distance sprinter in college. In his free time he enjoys writing, performing music and rock climbing.

The three new officers begin their field training next week.