Davenport teacher faces military charges related to sex assault of a minor

A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing military charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
Gary L. Goins faces U.S. Army court martial based on four criminal charges stemming from alleged sexual assault of a minor in late December 2020, court records show.
Goins is a Davenport teacher who once ran for the Bettendorf School Board and is a U.S. Army reservist at Fort Bragg, N.C. He previously worked for the Rock Island-Milan School District. He also is active with the Boy Scouts and is a certified wrestling official, according to his election-time biography.
The Army's charging document describes Goins as a Staff Sergeant with the Security Assistance Training Company.
The Davenport School District's human resources office confirmed Goins has been placed on unpaid leave and is not teaching. He was hired by the district Aug. 7, 2013, as a teacher.
Charges against Goins officially were filed March 19. The charging documents do not say where the offenses allegedly took place.
The first charge alleges on or about Dec. 24 he sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 12 and 16, initiating intercourse. The charge also states Goins touched the minor in three different places with his hand or mouth.
The first charge also alleges Goins sent text messages to the minor "communicating indecent language." The Army says Goins texted the minor, saying "I'm sorry you are so sexy," "You are are sexy," and "When was the last time you had sex?'"
The second charge alleges Goins gave alcohol to a minor, while the third charge accuses him of directing the minor to delete text messages between Goins and the child.
The fourth charge accuses Goins of lying to a Diplomatic Security agent when he claimed he did not have the minor's cell phone number and lying again when he told the agent the minor voluntarily entered a bathroom with him.
He is to be arraigned Friday.