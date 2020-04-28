Davenport teen arrested in Bettendorf shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teenager is facing charges in relation to an April 22 shooting in Bettendorf.

No one was hurt during the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 Magnolia Drive, according to Bettendorf officials.

Mark Jayvon Jackson, 16, Davenport, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, according to a Tuesday release from the city. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police reports state a witness saw Jackson, who was standing outside, fire a pistol at a passing Chevrolet Cobalt. He was wearing a dark coat at the time.

An occupant of the car told officers that he saw a man in a dark coat or sweatshirt with a firearm as the vehicle passed and then heard several shots, the reports state. The person in the vehicle said he ducked down to avoid being struck by bullets.

Six .380-caliber shell casings were found at the scene by police.

A warrant was issued for Jackson on April 24, that charged him with intimidation and one of the possession charges, the city news release states. The other charges were added after his arrest Tuesday during a traffic stop in the 900 block of East 15th Street in Davenport.